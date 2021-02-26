Former professional boxer and occasional actor Mike Tyson is urging his fans to boycott Hulu after the streaming service announced plans for a drama based on his life.

"Hulu's announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn't surprising. This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story," Tyson's Instagram account said Thursday.

"To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. The real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days. Hulu to announce stealing a black athletes story during Black History month couldn't be more inappropriate or tone deaf. #boycotthulu #corporategreed."

Hulu announced Thursday that it had picked up Iron Mike, an eight-episode drama that "explores the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind one of the most polarizing figures in sports history."

I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers created the limited series and the film's director Craig Gillespie is onboard to direct and executive produce it.

Mixed-ish showrunner Karin Gist will serve in the same role on Iron Mike.

Hulu has not commented on Tyson's statement.

At 20, Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history in 1986.

He went on to enjoy a successful boxing career for years and is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time, but his star was tarnished when his former wife, actress Robin Givens , accused him of mental and physical abuse during their marriage in the late 1980s.

Tyson also served more than two years in prison after he was convicted of rape in 1992.

In recent years, he appeared as himself in The Hangover comedy film, performed a one-man show on Broadway, voiced an animated version of himself in The Mike Tyson Mysteries on Adult Swim and headlined the Animal Planet series, Taking on Tyson.