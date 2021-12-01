Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is celebrating his sixth year of sobriety.

The 39-year-old television personality marked the milestone Wednesday on Instagram.

Sorrentino shared an image that read "6 years clean and sober."

"Today we celebrate being a champion," he captioned the post.

Sorrentino's wife, Lauren Sorrentino, and his Jersey Shore co-star Jenni "JWoww" Farley showed their support in the comments.

"I'm so incredibly proud of you! You're the most amazing husband, father & human that I know! I love you forever honey," Lauren Sorrentino wrote.

"YASSSSSSSSS BIG BRO," Farley said.

Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino married in November 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Roman Reign, in May.

Sorrentino came to fame on the MTV reality series Jersey Shore and returned for Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The series was renewed for a fifth season in September, with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi to return.