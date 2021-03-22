Mike Rowe said he is returning to host new episodes of the "Dirty Jobs."

"As birthday presents go, this was a pretty good one. I'll let you all know how things progress. We shot all week in Georgia and Florida," Rowe, who turned 59 on Thursday, wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

"I'm pleased to report that everything still works, mostly. On the other hand, everything is sore."

"PS. Yes, those are jellyfish. And they are delightfully disgusting."

Accompanying the message was a photo of the reality TV star, podcaster, author and essential-worker advocate smiling as he stood knee-deep in a pile of jellyfish.

Discovery confirmed production is underway on the new season of "Dirty Jobs." It is expected to air later this year.

The show first ran on the network from 2005 to 2013, and was rebooted last summer as the limited series "Dirty Jobs: Row'd Trip" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Every now and then, the headlines catch up to a TV show and make it relevant in ways that no one imagined," Rowe said in a news release.

