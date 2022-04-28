Netflix unveiled eight new characters Mike Myers is portraying in his new original series The Pentaverate on Thursday. Myers created the half-hour comedy, which premieres May 5.

Ken Scarborough is the protagonist, a Canadian journalist who goes undercover to infiltrate the secret society The Pentaverate. Anthony Landsdowne is a conspiracy theorist from New England.

Rex Smith is a right-wing radio host. Lord Lordington is the leader of the Pentaverate.

Bruce Baldwin comes to the Pentaverate after his career as a media mogul. Mishu Ivanov is a Russian oligarch.

Meyers also includes music manager Shep Gordon among the Pentaverate characters. Myers directed a documentary about the real Gordon.

Lastly, Jason Eccleston is the Pentaverate's tech guru. Eccleston invented their computer system, MENTOR.

No stranger to playing multiple roles, Myers portrayed both Austin Powers and his nemesis Dr. Evil in a trilogy of films. In later sequels Myers also played the roles of Fat Bastard and Goldmember.

The Pentaverate also features Rob Lowe, Maria Menounos, Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders and Lydia West in live-action roles. Jeremy Irons narrates the show.