Mike Myers and Dana Carvey said Wayne's World was placed into what is known as the dead corner on Saturday Night Live, while appearing together on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon mentioned to the duo on Thursday how Wayne's World, a popular SNL sketch that was later turned into a film series, had its segments filmed in the back, left area of the studio where sketches go to die.

"The dead corner, that doesn't have an audience looking at you at all. They have to watch it on the monitor and you're just like, 'Is anybody watching?' You feel like you're sending it out into space or something," Myers said.

"We would jump up and down with energy. I think when you're last up and you're over in the corner, you're trying to be kind of defiant. Like we'll just bring psychotic energy, just screaming. But eventually it caught on," Carvey added.

Myers and Carvey reprised their characters Wayne and Garth, respectively, from Wayne's World for an Uber Eats Super Bowl ad.

"It was fun to do. I had a blast doing it with Dana and we just, they had to sort of get a blowtorch and a crowbar to get us to go, 'Okay it's done now, go home,'" Myers said about how he couldn't be separated from Carvey while filming the commercial.

"Mike and I would riff. We're not always around comedians especially during the pandemic and it's so much fun to be around someone who sparks to whatever you're doing," Carvey said.