Mike Flanagan has a new series with Netflix in the works.

The streaming service said Wednesday that Flanagan is developing a limited series based on the Edgar Allan Poe short story The Fall of the House of Usher and other works by Poe.

Flanagan will serve as writer and direct half of the eight-episode series. Michael Fimognari will direct the other episodes.

The Fall of the House of Usher was first published in 1839. The story follows an unnamed narrator who visits his friend Roderick Usher, a man living with his sister in a mysterious mansion.

The story explores themes of madness, family, isolation and metaphysical identities.

Flanagan is known for creating the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass. He is also developing an adaptation of the Christopher Pike novel The Midnight Club for Netflix.

Flanagan said in December that there are "no plans for more chapters" in the Haunting of... anthology series.