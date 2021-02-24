Disney+ released the full trailer for their upcoming series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Emilio Estevez, star of the movie trilogy, returns as a Gordon Bombay who's lost is passion for hockey.

In Game Changers, Alex ( Lauren Graham ) starts her own youth hockey team when her son, Evan (Brandy Noon) gets cut from the Mighty Ducks. She seeks an ice rink for their practice and finds one run by Bombay.

"I hate hockey and I don't like kids," Bombay tells Alex. "I have spent my entire life chasing hockey and I have absolutely nothing to show for it."

In 1992's The Mighty Ducks, Bombay was a lawyer sentenced to coach youth hockey for community service. He trained the young Mighty Ducks to become champions.

In 1993, Disney named the Anaheim hockey team the Mighty Ducks. In 1994's D2: The Mighty Ducks, Bombay got a shot at playing professional hockey but got injured, so returned to coach the Ducks.

D3: The Mighty Ducks saw Estevez leave the Ducks in 1996. Estevez agreed to make a cameo as Bombay while he directed The War At Home.

Over 30 years later, Alex tries to re-inspire Bombay in true Mighty Ducks spirit. A newly released poster also pictures the new hockey team she assembles.

Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres March 26 on Disney+.