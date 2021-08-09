Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Midnight Mass.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the supernatural horror series Monday.

Midnight Mass is created by The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor creator Mike Flanagan.

The preview introduces Crockett Island, an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events -- and frightening omens -- following the arrival of a mysterious priest (Hamish Linklater).

"When Father Paul's appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community - but do these miracles come at a price?" an official description reads.

Flanagan introduced the series in a letter to fans.

"As a former altar boy, about to celebrate 3 years of sobriety, it's hard not to see what makes this so personal. The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core," Flanagan wrote.

"There is darkness at work on Crockett Island," he added. "Some of it is supernatural, but the scariest is born of human nature. The darkness that animates this story isn't hard to see in our own world, unfortunately."

"But this show is about something else as well... faith itself. One of the great mysteries of human nature. How even in the darkness, in the worst of it, in the absence of light -- and hope -- we sing. I hope you enjoy our song."

Midnight Mass will premiere Sept. 24 on Netflix.