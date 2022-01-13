Microsoft has stopped making Xbox One consoles to focus on Xbox Series X/S instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To focus on production of Xbox Series X/S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020," Xbox's senior director of console product marketing Cindy Walker said in a statement to The Verge published Thursday.

The strategy appears to have worked with Xbox head Phil Spencer telling The New York Times in an interview for an op-ed piece earlier this week that the company has sold more of the Series X/S than it has of any previous generation.

In July 2020, Microsoft discontinued the Xbox One X and digital X Box One S, as it launched the Xbox Series X, according to previous reporting from Engadget and The Verge. Microsoft also quietly stopped making the Xbox One S at the end of 2020, according to Verge's latest report.

Niko Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad tweeted that this would put shipments of Xbox Series X/S above 12 million units.

Meanwhile, Sony had planned to end PlayStation 4 production, but recently confirmed to Bloomberg it's still making new PS4s.

The PS4 system "is one of the best-selling consoles ever, and there is always a crossover between generations," Sony told Bloomberg.