Microsoft announced on Thursday that it will be holding an Xbox and Bethesda video game showcase that will be livestreamed on June 12 at 1 p.m. EDT.

The event will offer new looks at upcoming video games and can be viewed in over 30 languages through Xbox's official YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok channels.

The showcase, which is normally timed around the Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3, is happening in lieu of the convention after it was recently canceled. E3 is set to return in 2023.

Microsoft previously acquired publisher ZeniMax Media, the parent company of developer Bethesda Softworks, in September 2020 and has made Bethesda a part of the Xbox family.

Players should expect to see updates on Bethesda's next major title Starfield, which is being released exclusively for Xbox consoles and PC on Nov. 11. The game will also be available on Xbox's Game Pass service.

Other notable Xbox games in development that could appear during the showcase include Redfall, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, new takes on Fable and Perfect Dark, State of Decay 3, The Outer Worlds 2 and more.