Bassist Mickey Madden has announced he is taking a break from performing with the pop/rock band Maroon 5.

"I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future," Madden said in a statement Tuesday.

"During this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best."

Madden's temporary departure was announced more than two weeks after he was arrested in California for alleged domestic violence.

He was released after posting $50,000 bail and is due back in court in September.

"We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously," Maroon 5 said in a statement after Madden's arrest last month.

"For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through."