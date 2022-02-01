The NFL has announced the lineup of Super Bowl LVI pregame performers.

This year's Super Bowl will take place Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and air on NBC and Telemundo. The event will also stream live on Peacock.

Country music singer Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem. Guyton released her debut studio album, Remember Her Name, in September, and is nominated for three awards at the Grammy Awards, including Best Country Album.

Guyton reacted to the news Tuesday on Twitter.

"Look at God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing... So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th!" she wrote.

Jhene Aiko will perform "America the Beautiful." The singer released her Grammy-nominated album Chilombo in March 2020.

Contemporary gospel duo Mary Mary will also sing alongside the LA Philharmonica's Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA). Mary Mary will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

In addition, DJ and music producer Zedd will perform during player warmups.