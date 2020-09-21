Beer brand Michelob Ultra said it is seeking a "Chief Exploration Officer" to get paid $50,000 to explore U.S. national parks while drinking beer.

The company said the "Chief Exploration Officer," or "CEO," will spend six months traveling through national parks in a camper van equipped with a bathroom, shower and a fridge filled with Michelob Ulta Pure Gold Organic Light Lager.

The company said the camper van and gas money will be provided for the CEO, as well as a salary of $50,000 plus expenses.

"We know some people prefer to enjoy the outdoors alone, but if it helps improve the trip, our CEO is more than welcome to bring along a friend, spouse, partner, or even a dog," Michelob said in the posting.

The posting said the company is seeking someone with a love of the outdoors and a strong sense of direction.

"The main things we're looking for are a deep appreciation for nature, the willingness to hike to the perfect photo opp and the ability to capture engaging content for social media. Oh, and a love of beer, of course," it said.

The parks to be visited by the CEO include Yosemite, Sequoia, Joshua Tree, Big Bend and Saguaro.

Applications are being accepted through Sept. 30.