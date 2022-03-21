Michelle Young has been named the new host of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast and will join current host Becca Kufrin.

Young arrives to the podcast after Tayshia Adams exited the show two months ago.

Young, 28, competed on The Bachelor Season 25 with Matt James and was the lead on The Bachelorette Season 18 where she met her fiance Nayte Olukoya.

"Having found love on The Bachelorette, I'm excited to share my perspective and keep it real for the passionate fans of Bachelor Nation. I can't wait to kick it with Becca each week as we dive into the twists and turns of these upcoming seasons!" Young said in a statement.

Kufrin, 31, competed on The Bachelor Season 22 and was the lead on The Bachelorette Season 14. She also starred in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, where she met her current boyfriend, Thomas Jacobs.

Young will join Kufrin on the podcast starting on Tuesday. The duo also announced the news in a video uploaded to the official Bachelor Nation YouTube channel.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will both headline The Bachelorette Season 19 after they competed on The Bachelor Season 26 featuring Clayton Echard, who eventually ended up with Susie Evans.