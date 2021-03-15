Michelle Young said it "feels like home" when she's with Matt James on The Bachelor, and she's hoping to become his fiancee on Season 25.

Michelle is a 27-year-old from Edina, Minnesota.

Michelle, who didn't join The Bachelor season until after the third Rose Ceremony, confessed to Matt that she was "in love" with him during their overnight Fantasy Suite date.

"I know what I feel in my heart for you, and it feels completely right and it feels crazy," Michelle told Matt, adding, "You're the person I want to spend the rest of my life with."

Following the date, Matt admitted Michelle had set the bar extremely high because "where [they] went" together was "just incredible."

"It's almost unfair just having this type of experience off the bat; it just sets the bar at a place that's going to be tough to beat," Matt explained. "Because the way we interact with each other and how we connect, it's special. She could be my wife."

And Michelle gushed about how she was absolutely ready to accept a marriage proposal from Matt if he wanted to get engaged. Michelle, in fact, had already been calling Matt her "hubby" for weeks.

So did Matt choose Michelle in the end or did he give his final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell?

Until Bachelor Nation can watch the finale of The Bachelor's 25th season, let's get to know Michelle and learn some things about her.

Below is a list of 14 facts Reality TV World has compiled about Michelle Young.


Michelle Young may be a bit of an overachiever, but she doesn't work ALL the time

When Michelle's not working, she loves to spend time with friends.

Michelle enjoys hiking, wine tasting and dining out. She is very adventurous in life and in appetite.
The Bachelor bachelorette was a basketball star in high school

Michelle played ball at Woodbury High School in Minnesota.

Michelle "scored in double figures in all 28 games" she played her senior year of school. She averaged about 22 points per game, with a high of 36 points, according to the Star Tribune.

Michelle, standing 5'9", was also reportedly named "Most Valuable Player" at the Minnesota Girls Basketball All-Star Tournament her senior year.

Michelle might be interested in playing a little one-on-one with Matt

Michelle is a former Division I basketball player.

Michelle played basketball at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois for four years, from 2011 to 2015, according to Us Weekly.


Michelle enjoys working with children and wants a few of her own!

Michelle is an elementary school teacher who wants to have three children of her own someday.

Ironically, Matt also dreams of having three children.

Michelle hopes to inspire the next generation of community leaders

Michelle last taught fifth grade at Normandale Hills Elementary School in Bloomington, Minnesota.

One of her own inspirations is Maya Angelou, whom she quotes on her Instagram account: "People don't always remember what you say, but they for sure, definitely, remember how you made them feel."

The Bachelor bachelorette took a timeout for love

Michelle admits she is a bit of an over-worker but decided to appear on The Bachelor because she's ready to find love and a man with whom to settle down and start a family.

Michelle says she has big dreams for the future and desires a man who will stick by her side and be supportive as they hopefully make the world a better place together.

She is looking for the superman to her superwoman.
 

Michelle considers herself to be a real catch, the total package

Michelle, as a partner, describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive. She likes to show love through acts of service and aspires to change the world.


What does Michelle want in her ideal partner?

The Bachelor bachelorette longs to find a confident but not cocky man who will look at her as his equal in all things.

Michelle's dream man will also want to live in the moment with her.


Michelle appears to have gone on The Bachelor for the right reasons

While many women seem to appear on The Bachelor for more social-media followers and to become social-media influencers, Michelle didn't even join Instagram until April 2020.

Since then, Michelle has only shared a handful of posts.

Michelle posted the first Instagram photo of herself on April 3 and captioned it, "A little late to the Instagram party but, I made it."

A great date for Michelle would involve sweets or local treats

One of Michelle's hobbies is going ice cream taste testing.

All of the bachelorette's favorite restaurants happen to be local food trucks, so it sounds like she'd be a cheap date and would prefer food-truck hopping over a fancy dinner out at a restaurant.


Michelle tried to steer clear of hot tubs on The Bachelor

Michelle believes hot-tub dates are too cliche.

Michelle enjoys a nice bike ride or picnic for a date, and she wouldn't even mind just sitting at home and playing a game of catch-phrase with her partner and some friends! She calls herself a "catch-phrase queen."


Michelle is an animal lover and adores her dog

Michelle has a dog named Chief who has beautiful black and white markings. She recently took a photo shoot with her furbaby in which she was handing the dog a red rose, which is obviously a nod to her appearance on The Bachelor.

Michelle and her pup appear to be a package deal.


Michelle is trying to inspire other teachers amid the coronavirus pandemic

Michelle took to Instagram on February 15 and posted a photo of herself in a face shield and face mask to protect herself from COVID-19.

"The reality of a teacher's school year... Thousands of teachers are heading back into the classroom partially vaccinated or not vaccinated at all," Michelle captioned the image.

"So proud of my fellow teachers who have continued to persevere and provide both academic and emotional stability/support for our students! Teachers...WE'VE GOT THIS!!"


Did Michelle win Matt's heart? The Bachelor finale spoiler alert!

Michelle reportedly finished The Bachelor's 25th season in second place behind Rachael Kirkconnell -- but her journey to find love on television didn't end there.

It was officially announced during the March 5 taping of The Bachelor After the Final Rose, which airs Monday night on ABC, that ABC will air two separate The Bachelorette seasons this year starring Michelle and Katie Thurston, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.

Katie will star on The Bachelorette's upcoming seventeenth season in Spring 2021 and Michelle will serve as leading lady of the series' eighteenth season this fall.

"I'm sure some are asking, 'If they wanted Michelle, why didn't they just give her the season about to be filmed? Why have Katie as the Bachelorette up first?'" Carbone recently wrote in his blog.

Michelle apparently declined the opportunity to film The Bachelorette right away because she is dedicated to her job as an elementary school teacher and doesn't want to let her students down.

"The reason is that Michelle did not want to leave her class again to start filming in a few weeks (meaning she'd miss most of the remainder of her school year), hence the reason she is getting her own season this summer when she's out of school," Carbone explained.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

