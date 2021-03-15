"I know what I feel in my heart for you, and it feels completely right and it feels crazy," Michelle told Matt, adding, "You're the person I want to spend the rest of my life with."
Following the date, Matt admitted Michelle had set the bar extremely high because "where [they] went" together was "just incredible."
"It's almost unfair just having this type of experience off the bat; it just sets the bar at a place that's going to be tough to beat," Matt explained. "Because the way we interact with each other and how we connect, it's special. She could be my wife."
And Michelle gushed about how she was absolutely ready to accept a marriage proposal from Matt if he wanted to get engaged. Michelle, in fact, had already been calling Matt her "hubby" for weeks.
Michelle enjoys a nice bike ride or picnic for a date, and she wouldn't even mind just sitting at home and playing a game of catch-phrase with her partner and some friends! She calls herself a "catch-phrase queen."
Michelle is an animal lover and adores her dog
Michelle has a dog named Chief who has beautiful black and white markings. She recently took a photo shoot with her furbaby in which she was handing the dog a red rose, which is obviously a nod to her appearance on The Bachelor.
Michelle and her pup appear to be a package deal.
Michelle is trying to inspire other teachers amid the coronavirus pandemic
Michelle took to Instagram on February 15 and posted a photo of herself in a face shield and face mask to protect herself from COVID-19.
"The reality of a teacher's school year... Thousands of teachers are heading back into the classroom partially vaccinated or not vaccinated at all," Michelle captioned the image.
"So proud of my fellow teachers who have continued to persevere and provide both academic and emotional stability/support for our students! Teachers...WE'VE GOT THIS!!"
Did Michelle win Matt's heart? The Bachelor finale spoiler alert!
Michelle reportedly finished The Bachelor's 25th season in second place behind Rachael Kirkconnell -- but her journey to find love on television didn't end there.
It was officially announced during the March 5 taping of The Bachelor After the Final Rose, which airs Monday night on ABC, that ABC will air two separate The Bachelorette seasons this year starring Michelle and Katie Thurston, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.
"I'm sure some are asking, 'If they wanted Michelle, why didn't they just give her the season about to be filmed? Why have Katie as the Bachelorette up first?'" Carbone recently wrote in his blog.
Michelle apparently declined the opportunity to film The Bachelorette right away because she is dedicated to her job as an elementary school teacher and doesn't want to let her students down.
"The reason is that Michelle did not want to leave her class again to start filming in a few weeks (meaning she'd miss most of the remainder of her school year), hence the reason she is getting her own season this summer when she's out of school," Carbone explained.