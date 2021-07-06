Michelle Yeoh has joined the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix confirmed Tuesday that Yeoh, 58, will star in The Witcher prequel series.

Yeoh will play Scian, a nomadic sword-elf who is the last of her tribe. The character is described as being an "artist with the blade."

"When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent," an official synopsis reads.

Yeoh joins previously announced star Laurence O'Fuarain. The actor will play Fjall, a warrior on a quest for redemption.

"Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him," Netflix previously said.

Blood Origin takes place 1,200 years before The Witcher and explores the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that led to the creation of the the "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one.

Declan de Barra will serve as showrunner and executive produce with The Witcher creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski series of books, which were previously adapted as a video game series. The Netflix series stars Henry Cavill , Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan, and will return for a second season this year.

Yeoh is known for the films Tomorrow Never Dies, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians. She played Philippa Georgiou on Star Trek: Discovery and will portray Jiang Nan in the upcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.