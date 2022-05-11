Michelle Williams is going to be a mom of three.

The 41-year-old actress is expecting her third child, her second with her husband, Thomas Kail

Williams shared the news in an interview with Variety published Tuesday.

"It's totally joyous," she said of her pregnancy. "As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family."

Williams and Kail, a theater director known for In the Heights and Hamilton, met on the set of the FX series Fosse/Verdon, which aired in spring 2019.

Reports surfaced in December 2019 that Williams and Kail were engaged and expecting their first child together, and their son Hart was born in 2020. Us Weekly said in March 2020 that the couple secretly married.

Williams also has a daughter, Matilda, 16, with her late ex-partner, actor Heath Ledger.

The actress is due to give birth to her third child in the fall.

Williams will play Katharine Parr, the sixth wife of Henry VIII, in the upcoming psychological horror film Firebrand.