Michelle Pfeiffer has joined the cast of the Showtime series The First Lady.

The 62-year-old actress will play former first lady Betty Ford in the new anthology series.

Pfeiffer joins previously announced star Viola Davis, who will portray former first lady Michelle Obama. Showtime confirmed Pfeiffer's casting in a tweet Thursday.

"Our leading ladies as First Ladies. We can't wait to see Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and @ViolaDavis as Michelle Obama in our new series!" the post reads.

The First Lady is written by Aaron Cooley, with Susanne Bier (The Undoing) as director. The series is co-produced by Showtime and Lionsgate TV, with Cooley, Bier and Davis as executive producers.

The First Lady is told from the perspective of the women of the White House. The first season will focus on Ford, Obama and Eleanor Roosevelt, who has yet to be cast.

"Michelle Pfeiffer and Susanne Bier have joined the brilliant and incomparable Viola Davis to bring the remarkable stories of these women into urgent, engrossing and long overdue focus," Showtime EVP of scripted programming Amy Israel said in a statement. "Michelle brings authenticity, vulnerability and complexity to all her roles, and Susanne is a visionary director who commands the screen with fierce honesty and a singular visual style."

"With these formidable artists in front of and behind the camera, we couldn't be more thrilled -- especially at this unique moment in time for our nation -- about the powerful promise of The First Lady," Israel added.

Pfeiffer most recently starred in the films Avengers: Endgame and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. She will next appear in the movie French Exit.