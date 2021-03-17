"Bruce Springsteen is one of my favorite people -- not just because of his music -- but he's one of the few men that I know who has really done the work of self-reflection and he's willing to share," Michelle Obama said.
Michelle Obama, in promoting her new Netflix series Waffles + Mochi, tried to convince Kimmel's 6-year-old daughter Jane to eat a vegetable. The series encourages kids to eat healthy.
"I learned when you try something new, just try it, that you open up your taste buds and then you'll like a whole bunch of new things," Michelle Obama said, but Jane wouldn't budge.
