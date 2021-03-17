Michelle Obama discussed spending the pandemic indoors with her family and why Bruce Springsteen is one of her favorite people while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Michelle Obama said on Tuesday that she has been together with her family including husband Barack Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia Obama throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's going well. You know, we are of the mindset in this time that if we have our health, we're doing well, so we are blessed," she said.

The former first lady described how the family enjoyed their time together for about a month of lockdown.

"Then, you know, the kids would come down later, be a little more surly. A little less communicative, we ran out of funny stories to tell," Michelle Obama said.

Kimmel mentioned Barack Obama 's new podcast with Bruce Springsteen , titled Renegades, and how it was Michelle Obama 's idea for her husband to spend more time with the musician.

"Bruce Springsteen is one of my favorite people -- not just because of his music -- but he's one of the few men that I know who has really done the work of self-reflection and he's willing to share," Michelle Obama said.

Michelle Obama, in promoting her new Netflix series Waffles + Mochi, tried to convince Kimmel's 6-year-old daughter Jane to eat a vegetable. The series encourages kids to eat healthy.

