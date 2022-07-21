Michelle Obama has a new book on the way.

The former first lady announced Thursday that she will release the book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times in November.

In The Light We Carry, Obama will share her thoughts and strategies on keeping centered in a world filled with uncertainty.

"This book is a collection of stories and practices that have helped me sort through all the challenges and questions that keep us up at night: How do I know I'm good enough? How do I bring my whole self to the table? How can I overcome my fears?" she wrote on Instagram.

Penguin Random House will publish The Light We Carry on Nov. 15. The book will see Obama draw on her experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend, and first lady to share the habits and principles she uses to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles.

"With trademark humor, candor, and compassion, she also explores issues connected to race, gender, and visibility, encouraging readers to work through fear, find strength in community, and live with boldness," the publisher said in a press release.

Obama previously published her memoir Becoming with Penguin Random House in 2018.

"Penguin Random House is honored to partner once again with Michelle Obama and to bring her powerful storytelling and earned wisdom to readers everywhere. As the world struggles with an unprecedented health pandemic, deep political divisions, social and racial injustice, and anxiety about the future, I am confident that her new book will provide all of us with some urgently needed reassurance while rekindling a spirit of optimism about the power we all hold to positively shape our personal and collective futures," Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said in a statement.

