Michelle Obama announced on social media Tuesday that her new children's series Waffles + Mochi, is coming to Netflix on March 16.

The former first lady stars in and executive produces the 10-episode series, which follows two puppets named Waffles and Mochi as they try to become chefs. The show will encourage kids to eat healthy.

Former President Barack Obama also executive produces along with co-creators Jeremy Konner and Erika Thormahlen. Michelle Obama will portray a supermarket owner.

"It's all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it. These two will take us on adventures all around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes. Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs -- and some tips for the kitchen," Michelle Obama said about Waffles + Mochi on Facebook alongside a photo of herself with the puppets.

"In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children's health as first lady -- and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young. I also know that this is a difficult time for so many families, and I'm hopeful that this delightful show can bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world," she continued.

Michelle Obama also announced that she will be teaming up with Partnership for a Healthier America to help give families in need fresh ingredients to cook at home.

The Obamas signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2018 to produce new films and TV series for the streaming service through their studio, Higher Ground Productions.

Higher Ground Productions has previously released films American Factory, Crip Camp and Becoming, which chronicled Michelle Obama's life before, during and after her time as first lady.