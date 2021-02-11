Former first lady Michelle Obama is giving a glimpse of her Netflix cooking show, Waffles + Mochi.

Obama, 57, shared a trailer for the series Thursday that introduces the titular characters, two puppets named Waffles and Mochi.

"I hope you'll join us on @Netflix on March 16 to meet all my new friends and get inspired to start your own kitchen adventures with your family," Obama said on Instagram.

Waffles + Mochi is a new children's series about food and cooking. The trailer shows Waffles and Mochi travel the world and learn to cook different dishes in Japan, Peru, Italy and other countries.

"With the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities," an official synopsis reads.

Waffles + Mochi is executive produced by Obama and her husband, president Barack Obama, as part of their multi-year deal with Netflix. Obama announced the project this week.

"It's all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it," she said. "These two will take us on adventures all around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes. Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs -- and some tips for the kitchen."

Waffles + Mochi will premiere March 16 on Netflix.

In addition to her Netflix projects, Obama launched her own podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, with Spotify in July.