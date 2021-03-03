Michelle Obama is sharing her hopes for her daughters and the next generation of young people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former first lady, 57, said during Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America that she hopes Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22, her daughters with president Barack Obama , have learned the "power of their voices."

Obama released the young readers version of her memoir, Becoming, on Tuesday. On GMA, Obama was asked what she hopes her daughters have learned from her story.

"What I hope they learn is that who they are right now is enough. I always have wanted them to start practicing the power of their voices very early on," Obama said.

"Look, if you sit around the dinner table, me and Barack, we can't get a word in edgewise, and we like is like that," she added. "We want to hear their thoughts, their opinions. That's where it begins."

Obama also discussed her passion for working with young people, calling the next generation "our hope."

"They are not jaded yet. They are not beaten down by what they're supposed to be. They are still wide open," Obama said. "That's the point of Becoming."

"If you are lucky, you will never become something and that's the end. If you are lucky, you will constantly grow and evolve until the day you cannot breathe anymore, you know?" she added. "We are all learning and becoming something better and greater."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

In addition, Obama shared her thoughts on President Joe Biden 's inauguration. Obama said seeing Biden, his wife, Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris, on inauguration day was a "glorious" experience.

"To watch our friend Joe Biden and Jill stand there ... to see Kamala ... standing there brave and bold, knowing that they were taking on a massive amount of responsibility to get this country back on track," she said.

Obama will appear in the new children's cooking and travel series Waffles + Mochi, which premieres March 16 on Netflix. The series is executive produced by Obama and Barack Obama as part of their multi-year deal with Netflix.