Michelle Money's daughter is walking and talking again after seriously injuring herself during an accident in March.

Brielle's father, Ryan Money, said in an Instagram post Wednesday that Brielle, 15, has improved since fracturing her skull in a skateboarding accident.

Ryan Money shared photos of Brielle greeting her mom and siblings, who gathered outside the hospital with homemade signs. Brielle is only allowed one parent at a time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Brielle is absolutely crushing our expectations. Everything that we were prepared for she is blowing out of the water," Ryan Money captioned the post. "To think that 10 days ago she hadn't moved and we had not heard her speak, and she is now talking and talking and it would be hard for you to tell that she was just 3 weeks out from an accident," he said.

"The sensor in her head, the drain in her head, the pic line in her leg, the IVs in both arms and foot, the breathing tube and the feeding tube are ALL GONE!" he said. "Nobody is more excited about this than she is."

Ryan Money said doctors expect Brielle to be able to return home next week. The teenager will have to limit her physical activity for six months to a year.

"She will continue to work on getting her full strength back, but we are confident that she will get there," Ryan Money said. "The doctors have talked with us about being extremely cautious for 6 months to a year, no riding bikes, running, sports for her, but that is a small price to pay for the injury she sustained."

"We continue to have a place in our heart for all of you out there who helped Brielle and us get through this," he added. "We owe you more than we can repay so grateful for all the good that was poured out upon us!"

In March, Brielle suffered a traumatic brain injury while skateboarding and was initially in the intensive care unit on life support. Michelle Money said March 30 that Brielle had undergone a successful surgery.

Michelle Money called Brielle's accident the "worst experience" of her life while initially sharing news of her daughter's health. She said Brielle was not wearing a helmet at the time of her accident and urged parents to always make their kids wear a helmet.

Michelle Money appeared in Brad Womack's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2011, and later appeared on Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise. She is dating golfer Mike Weir, who has two daughters of his own.