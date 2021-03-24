Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers and Luke Macfarlane have joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming holiday romantic comedy, Single All The Way.

Urie will star as Peter who wants to avoid his family's judgement about his single status during the holidays. Peter convinces his best friend Nick (Chambers) to pretend that they are in a relationship.

The plan goes south when Peter's mother sets him up on a blind date with handsome trainer James (Macfarlane).

Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Robertson, Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy also star.

Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Smash) is serving as director. Chad Hodge (Good Behavior, Wayward Pines) is writing and serving as executive producer. Joel S. Rice of Muse Entertainment is producing.

Single All The Way is coming to Netflix during the 2021 holiday season.

"Celebrating Christmas in springtime with this amazing group of artists must mean I was good this year. Chad Hodge has written a laugh-out-loud funny lump-in-throat-sweet movie that Michael Mayer will effortlessly lift off the page. My mom is Kathy Najimy, my dad is Barry Bostwick and my aunt is Jennifer Coolidge - if that isn't some kinda gay Christmas miracle, I don't know what is," Urie said in a statement.