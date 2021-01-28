Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 49-year-old television personality and former professional football player is quarantining at home after testing positive for the virus, his Good Morning America co-hosts confirmed during Thursday's episode of the ABC morning show.

"We know that you have noticed that Michael has not been here with us this week. He wanted us to let you know that he has tested positive for COVID. He's at home quarantining right now," Robin Roberts said.

George Stephanopoulos relayed Strahan's thanks to fans. He said Strahan is feeling well and looking forward to returning to GMA "shortly."

In addition, Stephanopoulos said he and others at GMA had been cleared to work after contact tracing. Stephanopoulos and his wife, actress Ali Wentworth, tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

Strahan appeared remotely on Sunday's Fox NFL Sunday and has been absent from GMA this week.

TMZ said Strahan's twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, and their mother, Jean, were in contact with Strahan after he was exposed and are getting tested for COVID-19.