Michael Strahan says he's "doing well" amid his recovery from COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 49-year-old television personality and former professional football player gave a health update and thanked fans for their support in a video Wednesday on Good Morning America after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Just want to say thank you to everybody for your well wishes," Strahan said. "I just want to let you know that I do feel a lot better. I'm just thankful to be on the side of it that I am."

"I'm doing well. Just trying to rest as much as I can, trying to hydrate as much as I can, trying to get my strength back so I can get back to work as soon as possible. I miss you guys," he told his co-hosts. "I miss work. For my own sanity, I gotta get out of this house. But with all the protocols, you have to follow them."

Strahan said he's quarantining and doing everything possible to speed along his recovery.

"I just want to thank everybody out there," he said. "You guys don't know how much it means to me to know how many people care about me and my health. So I really, really am very thankful and grateful for you, for every one of you."

Strahan encouraged others to take care of their health, wear masks and wash their hands.

"I did all those things, but it just goes to show me that it takes more than just you as an individual. Everybody has to do it so that we help out each other," he said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Strahan's Good Morning America co-hosts confirmed on the show last week that Strahan tested positive for COVID-19.

"We know that you have noticed that Michael has not been here with us this week. He wanted us to let you know that he has tested positive for COVID.l He's at home quarantining right now," Robin Roberts said.

Strahan's co-hosts were cleared to work after contact tracing. GMA co-host George Stephanopolous and his wife, actress Ali Wentworth, previously tested positive for COVID-19 in April.