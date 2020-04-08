Michael Stipe performed a new song during an at-home appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 60-year-old singer-songwriter performed "No Time for Love Like Now," a song written with The National's Aaron Dessner for his project Big Red Machine, during Tuesday's episode of the late-night talk show.

"No Time for Love Like Now" made its original debut in a video Stipe shared in March. Stipe performed a demo version of the track in the same room of his house as on Late Night.

"No Time for Love Right Now" has yet to be officially released. Big Red Machine is a collaboration between Dessner and Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon, who released a debut, self-titled album as Big Red Machine in 2018.

Stipe, the former frontman of R.E.M., released the new solo songs "Your Capricious Soul" and "Drive to the Ocean" in the past six months. He also performed R.E.M.'s song "It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" in a coronavirus safety video.

In March, Stipe mourned the death of former R.E.M. drummer Bill Rieflin.