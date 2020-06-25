Shriver is set in a small liberal arts college that thinks it has found a long lost famous writer known as Shriver.
The college invites the author to a writer's conference, however, the Shriver that was discovered is actually a handyman who has never read a book and has trouble distinguishing between his imagination and reality. Shriver still accepts the invitation but eventually runs into the real writer.
The project will resume production soon after the COVID-19 pandemic halted filming.
