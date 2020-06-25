Michael Shannon, Kate Hudson, Don Johnson and Da'Vine Joy Randolph are set to star in upcoming comedy film Shriver, based on the novel of the same name by author Chris Belden.

Shriver is set in a small liberal arts college that thinks it has found a long lost famous writer known as Shriver.

The college invites the author to a writer's conference, however, the Shriver that was discovered is actually a handyman who has never read a book and has trouble distinguishing between his imagination and reality. Shriver still accepts the invitation but eventually runs into the real writer.

The project will resume production soon after the COVID-19 pandemic halted filming.

No release date has been set.