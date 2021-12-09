Amy Poehler directs the documentary Lucy & Desi. Eva Longoria Baston directs La Guerra Civil, a documentary about Oscar de la Hoya and Julio Cesar Chavez's rivalry.
Directors Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah explore Kanye West in the documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. W. Kamau Bell's documentary We Need to Talk About Cosby explores the separation of art and artist via Bill Cosby. Ed Perkind' documentary The Princess profiles Princess Diana via archival material.
There are 82 feature films in all, plus six episodic series and 15 New Frontier installations. The complete list is available at Festival.Sundance.org.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.