The Sundance Film Festival announced the lineup of films for the 2022 film festival on Thursday. Sundance will take place in Utah and virtually Jan. 20 to 30.

Dakota Johnson has multiple films at the fest. She stars in and produced both Cha Cha Real Smooth from writer/director Cooper Raiff and Am I OK? from directors Stephanie Allyne and Tig Notaro.

Regina Hall stars in both Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul and Master. Emma Thompson plays a woman who hires a sex worker in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

Lena Dunham wrote, directed, produced and appears in Sharp Stick, also starring Kristine Froseth, Jon Bernthal, Scott Speedman, Taylour Paige and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Amy Poehler directs the documentary Lucy & Desi. Eva Longoria Baston directs La Guerra Civil, a documentary about Oscar de la Hoya and Julio Cesar Chavez's rivalry.

Directors Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah explore Kanye West in the documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. W. Kamau Bell's documentary We Need to Talk About Cosby explores the separation of art and artist via Bill Cosby. Ed Perkind' documentary The Princess profiles Princess Diana via archival material.

There are 82 feature films in all, plus six episodic series and 15 New Frontier installations. The complete list is available at Festival.Sundance.org.