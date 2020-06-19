Clean and Sober, Birdman and Spotlight star Michael Keaton is executive producing and set to star in Hulu's new limited series, Dopesick.

Recount and Game Change scribe Danny Strong wrote the eight-episode project, based on journalist Beth Macy's book about the nation's opioid crisis.

Rain Man and Good Morning, Viet Nam filmmaker Barry Levinson is on board to direct the drama, which is expected to premiere in 2021.

"I'm so thrilled to tell this story with a company as bold and as daring as Hulu," Strong said in a press release.

"The opioid crisis is one of the most important stories of our time and I'm honored to not only pay tribute to its victims but to shine a light on the heroes that fought back. Laws were broken and many lies were told. The system failed us and Dopesick is going to show everyone how it all happened."

No other casting has been announced.