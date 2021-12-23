Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role of Batman in the new HBO Max movie, Batgirl.

Keaton is joining a cast that includes Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Jim Gordon and Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly.

Details about the new film's plot have not been disclosed.

Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are currently filming Batgirl in London. Christina Hodson wrote the screenplay.

The movie is expected to premiere in 2022.

Keaton, 70, first played Bruce Wayne/Batman in Tim Burton 's 1989 film, Batman, and in its 1992 sequel, Batman Returns.

He was recently seen in Dopesick, Worth, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Spotlight and Birdman, and will soon appear in the Marvel movie, Morbius, starring Jared Leto.