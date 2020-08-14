A pair of shoes worn by Michael Jordan during a 1985 exhibition game broke a world record when they sold for $615,000 at an auction.

Auction house Christie's said the Nike Air Jordan 1 High sneakers, worn by the basketball legend during an exhibition game in Trieste, Italy, were autographed by Jordan and described by the auctioneer as "a one-of-a-kind Michael Jordan artifact."

The shoes were billed as especially unique due to a shard of glass embedded in the sole of the left shoe as a result of Jordan shattering a glass backboard with a forceful slam dunk.

The $615,000 final price for the shoes broke a record set by another pair of the player's shoes, which sold for $560,000 earlier in 2020.

Christie's said another pair of Jordan's shoes, worn during a 1992 game, sold for $112,500 as part of the same auction.