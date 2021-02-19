Married couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sterling K. Brown and more are set to present at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on Feb. 28.

Married couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedwick and Susan Kelechi Watson were also selected on Friday to present at the ceremony.

The group joins previously announced presenters Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, Awkwafina, Renee Zellweger, Cynthia Erivo and Annie Mumolo.

The Golden Globes will air at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting the Golden Globes from the Rainbow Room in New York and the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, respectively.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones will be presenting together from the Rainbow Room, while Bacon and Sedwick, Brown and Watson will present from the Beverly Hilton.

Mank and The Crown lead with six nominations each.