HBO Max released a teaser for That Damn Michael Che on Monday. Che will host the sketch comedy series, premiering May 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

"People always tell you you can't say that because kids are watching," Che says in the teaser. "What about my kids? I want my kids to see everything. It's bad enough they're already growing up without a father."

HBO ordered That Damn Michael Che in July 2020. The show will run for six episodes and include topics such as white privilege, racial profiling, unemployment and falling in love. Brief clips show police officers shooting a basketball on a street court, kids in a classroom, and a man speaking at a town hall meeting.

Che is currently part of the cast of Saturday Night Live and co-hosts Weekend Update with Colin Jost. Past and present SNL stars Jost, Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Colin Quinn, and Ellen Cleghorne are also part of the cast of That Damn Michael Che.

Additionally, actors Omari Hardwick, Geoffrey Owens, Godfrey, Billy Porter and Method Man appear on Che's show.