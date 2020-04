Saturday Night Live star Michael Che has announced on Instagram he will be paying one month's rent for a group of public housing residents in New York City amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Che is making the donation to honor his late grandmother who recently died from COVID-19.

The comedian's grandmother lived in the public housing building Che is donating to until the 1990s.

"It's crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work," Che said. "Obviously I can't offer much help by myself, but in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I'm paying the one months rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in."

"I know that's just a drop in the bucket so I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST," he continued.

Rihanna is also set to make a donation amid the pandemic and is teaming up with Jay-Z and Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey in the process.

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation, Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation and Dorsey's #startsmall initiative will be joint donating $6.2 million into grants that will support COVID-19 response efforts.

The money will benefit organizations such as Give Directly, The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, Covenant House New Orleans, Total Community Action, World Central Kitchen and more.