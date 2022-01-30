Comedian Michael Che co-hosted his 155th "Weekend Update" segment on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

"On tonight's #SNL, Michael Che officially passed @sethmeyers to become the second-longest tenured Weekend Update anchor in the history of Saturday Night Live," the SNL Network Twitter feed noted.

His co-anchor, Colin Jost, 39, holds the No. 1 position, having hosted the faux news report for 162 episodes.

Che, 38, became the first Black "Weekend Update host in Season 40 in 2014.

Past anchors include Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Kevin Nealon, Dennis Miller, Norm Macdonald, Colin Quinn, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.