Michael Buble has rescheduled his An Evening with Michael Buble tour.

The 44-year-old singer announced new dates for the tour Friday after postponing the venture due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The rescheduled dates begin Feb. 6 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and end March 25 in Jacksonville, Fla. Tickets for the previously scheduled dates will be honored.

"I am so looking forward to getting back on stage. I've missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out," Buble said in a statement.

The U.S. tour was initially slated to begin March 15 in Jacksonville. Buble launched the European leg of the tour in February.

An Evening with Michael Buble is in support of Buble's most recent album, Love, released in 2018. The album includes the singles "When I Fall in Love" and "Love You Anymore."

Here is the full list of rescheduled dates for the An Evening with Michael Buble tour:

Feb. 6 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Feb. 8 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center

Feb. 9 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center

Feb. 11 - Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart Center

Feb. 12 - Las Vegas, Nev., at T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 15 - Ft. Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

Feb. 16 - Austin, Texas, at Frank Erwin Center

Feb. 17 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Chesapeake Energy Arena

Feb. 20 - Moline, Ill., at TaxSlayer Center

Feb. 21 - Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena

Feb. 23 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

Feb. 24 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum

Feb. 26 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

March 8 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

March 11 - Albany, N.Y., at Times Union Center

March 12 - Uniondale, N.Y., at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum

March 14 - Atlantic City, N.J., at Boardwalk Hall

March 15 - Allentown, Pa., at PPL Center

March 17 - Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! Center

March 18 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 21 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

March 23 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

March 24 - Greenville, N.C., Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 25 - Jacksonville, Fla., VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena