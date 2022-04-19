Michael Buble says working with Willie Nelson was the "greatest moment" of his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 46-year-old Canadian singer discussed working with Nelson, 88, and Paul McCartney , 79, on his album Higher during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Buble and Nelson recorded a version of Nelson's song "Crazy" for Higher. On WWHL, Buble was asked about the experience and if he got "higher" while working with Nelson, a marijuana enthusiast.

"Number one, it was the greatest moment of my life, because he's been my hero forever," Buble said.

"Number two, god bless Willie, and I don't need anyone to help me get high," he added.

Buble also confirmed that McCartney produced the album.

"It was amazing," Buble said of working with McCartney.

"Have you ever seen Bram Stoker's Dracula with Keanu Reeves? When Dracula always floats in, it looks like he's on rollerblades? Paul, literally help him, I think he might be part vampire because he just sort of like slides ... he's so cool," he added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Buble released Higher in March. The album features the singles "I'll Never Not Love You" and "Higher."