Michael B. Jordan said he would be willing to return for Black Panther 2 while appearing on Good Morning America on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan portrayed the villainous Erik Killmonger in the first Black Panther film. How the sequel will pan out is in question following the death of lead star Chadwick Boseman at the age of 43 in August.

Black Panther 2 is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022. Ryan Coogler is returning to direct.

"I can't say too much about that one honestly. With the year that we've had and the loss of a dear friend, they were figuring out whatever they need to do and what was best for the franchise," Jordan said.

"But you know they're family so if I ever have the opportunity to get back into that franchise, I would," he continued.

Jordan recently celebrated on Instagram Boseman earning four posthumous Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for is performances in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods.

Jordan starred in a Super Bowl LV ad for Amazon's Alexa where he became new vessel for the home device. The commercial played up Jordan's looks after the actor was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020.

"Everything timed out perfectly with the Sexiest Man Alive title so I figure I'd put that to use a little bit and we came up with a way to make that work," Jordan told GMA about the ad.