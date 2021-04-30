Michael B. Jordan discussed being named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine and his new film, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"It's a gift and a curse you know. People don't tell you that you instantly have a target on your back. I mean all my boys in every group chat, just imagine, they're just constantly roasting me," Jordan said on Thursday after Fallon asked how being named Sexiest Man Alive in November has changed his life.

"But on the other hand, my mom and like my aunts they have it kind of vacuum-sealed, you know what I mean. Like saran-wrapped that's like up on the mantle," he continued about his family displaying his Sexiest Man Alive issue of People magazine.

Jordan's Tom Clancy's Without Remorse is available on Amazon Prime Video. The action film features the actor getting revenge after his wife is murdered. Jordan performs his own stunts in the movie.

"I kind of jumped at the opportunity, especially to do my own stunts. You grow up watching these types of movies. You got Wesley Snipes, Tom Cruise, Michael Jai White and Jackie Chan who trained for these stunts," Jordan said.

"And now I get a chance to do it myself. I'm like, 'Oh, I'm all for that. Let me do it,"' he continued.

Jordan also played Word Sneak with Fallon, where the pair were tasked with inserting random words into a conversation.

Jordan needed to fit in phrases such as rollerblades, tugboat, refried beans, John Cena's Dentist and lip ring while Fallon had to use Roomba, appletini, medium-sized ostrich, the kid from Jerry Maguire and wascally wabbit.