Michael B. Jordan and his new girlfriend, Lori Harvey, have made their relationship Instagram official.

Jordan uploaded to Instagram Sunday two dark images of himself and Harvey embracing each other. The actor did not leave a caption.

Harvey, meanwhile, posted an image of two Polaroid photos she took with Jordan alongside a brown heart emoji. Harvey is smiling in one of the photos as Jordan gets close to her cheek.

Harvey was adopted by Steve Harvey in 2007 after the television personality married her mother Marjorie Bridges.

Jordan, 33, and Harvey, 24, were first linked together in November when the pair was spotted at an Atlanta airport before Thanksgiving.

Jordan, known for his roles in Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther and Just Mercy, was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020.