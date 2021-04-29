Michael B. Jordan says late actor Chadwick Boseman continues to inspire him and others.

The 34-year-old actor appeared on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America, where he discussed Boseman's final role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and the actor's lasting legacy.

Jordan, who starred with Boseman in the 2018 Marvel film Black Panther, said it was an emotional experience to watch Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The film premiered on Netflix in November following Boseman's death in August.

"Seeing his performance in Ma Rainey, in hindsight looking at it -- so emotional. You're looking at the last performance he gave, and that says a lot," Jordan said.

Boseman was widely expected to win Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at the Oscars on Sunday, but lost to Anthony Hopkins in The Father.

"Oscar or no Oscar -- I think he won," Jordan said on GMA. "The way he inspires people and the way he inspired us around the world ... it's something that changed me for the rest of my life."

Boseman died Aug. 28 at age 43 following a private battle with colon cancer.

Jordan and Boseman played Killmonger and T'Challa, aka Black Panther, in Black Panther. Jordan said in an interview on Good Morning America in February that he is open to returning as Killmonger in Black Panther 2.

Lupita Nyong'o , who plays Nakia in Black Panther, said in an interview with GMA in March that Black Panther 2 will honor Boseman's legacy.

Jordan will next star in the film Without Remorse, which premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video.