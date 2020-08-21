British singer, actress and TV presenter Mica Paris has begun filming scenes for her new role in Eastenders.

"I am absolutely over the moon to be in EastEnders," Paris said in a statement Thursday. "I have been a fan since its first episode, with Susan Tully being my favorite. My character, the formidable Ellie Nixon, is a new frontier for me as an actress -- a lot of folks will see me as never before!"

The BBC said Ellie will be introduced when the long-running soap opera returns in September. The show premiered in 1985.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mica Paris to the world of Walford to play tough, no-nonsense Ellie Nixon. Ellie proves herself to be a ruthless and uncompromising force of nature who stops at nothing to ensure she capitalizes on whatever she can. The part demanded both charisma and presence and having seen Mica on stage, she was the first person who came to mind for this role. We can't wait for the audience to meet Ellie and the mystery that surrounds her," said executive producer Jon Sen.

The pop star's theater credits include Fame in the West End, Love Me Tender and Chicago. She also penned the book, Beautiful Within.