Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are developing a drama series for Hulu based on author Silvia Moreno-Garcia's horror novel, Mexican Gothic.

Ripa and Consuelos' Milojo Productions, which acquired the rights to adapt the novel, is collaborating with ABC Signature on the series, Deadline reported.

The married couple are executive producing along with Moreno-Garcia and Albert Bianchini of Milojo Productions.

Consuelos confirmed on Twitter that he is developing a Mexican Gothic series.

The book, published in June, follows Noemi Taboada who heads to a distant house in the Mexican countryside after receiving a letter from her newly-wed cousin asking for help.

"We feel like we hit the literary jackpot, and cannot wait to bring Silvia's gorgeous writing to life, together with Hulu," Ripa said in a statement.

"I am excited to see the novel come to life and to meet the talented, diverse crew and cast members that will take us on this journey," Moreno-Garcia said.

Moreno-Garcia is also known for penning Gods of Jade and Shadow.