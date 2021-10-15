Nintendo has announced plans to fix a bug in newly released Switch title Metroid Dread that prevents players from progressing near the end of the game.

"A bug has been found in #MetroidDread that can prevent players from progressing under a certain condition. A patch will be released by the end of October to fix this. We apologize for the inconvenience," Nintendo said on Twitter.

The bug can happen near the end of the game if players destroy a door while a map marker for that door is displayed on the map.

The bug will give players an error message that reads, "The software was closed because an error occurred." The game is then forcibly closed on the Switch.

Nintendo recommends restarting the game and removing the door icon map marker before playing through the sequence with the door, in addition to downloading the upcoming patch.

Metroid Dread, released earlier in October, is the fifth entry in the classic Metroid series that goes back to the franchise's 2D roots. The game is the first new 2D Metroid game in over 19 years.

Nintendo is also developing Metroid Prime 4. The other Metroid Prime games were 3D and used a first-person perspective.