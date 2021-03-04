Metallica took to the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The heavy metal band performed during Wednesday's episode of the CBS late-night show-to celebrate the 35th anniversary of its album Master of Puppets.

Metallica performed its song "Battery" in front of the original backdrop of its Damage, Inc., tour.

"Thanks again to @StephenAtHome and the @ColbertLateShow for letting us fire up 'Battery' to celebrate 35 Years of 'Master of Puppets!'" the group wrote on Instagram.

Metallica also celebrated the anniversary by sharing the album's cover art on Instagram.

"On this day in 1986, 'Master of Puppets' was released... hard to believe it's been 35 years!" the caption reads.

Master of Puppets is Metallica's third studio album and features the songs "Battery," "Master of Puppets," "The Thing That Should Not Be," "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)," "Disposable Heroes," "Leper Messiah," "Orion" and "Damage, Inc." The album is the last to feature bassist Cliff Burton, who died in a bus crash in September 1986 while on tour with the band.

Metallica released its 10th studio album, Hardwired... to Self-Destruct, in 2016. The band released a new live album, S&M2, with the San Francisco Symphony in August.

Wednesday's Late Show marked Metallica's second performance on the show this year. The group performed "Enter Sandman" on the show Feb. 7 following Super Bowl LV.