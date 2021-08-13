Metallica will launch its own podcast next week.

The heavy metal band said Friday that The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 -- The Black Album will premiere Aug. 20.

The eight-episode podcast will explore the making of Metallica's self-titled fifth studio album, known as The Black Album. The 1991 album features such singles as "Enter Sandman," "The Unforgiven" and "Nothing Else Matters."

The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 features the band and nearly 40 special guests, including former bassist Jason Newsted, producer Bob Rock, studio and touring personnel, music critics, friends and more.

The new podcast celebrates the upcoming release of the remastered Black Album and explores the album's ongoing cultural impact. Metallica will release the Black Album reissue Sept. 10.

Metallica was formed in 1981. The band released its 10th studio album, Hardwired... to Self-Destruct, in 2016.