Metallica, Jonas Brothers and Rosali­a will perform at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival.

Global Citizen announced a lineup of performers for the annual event Thursday.

Global Citizen is a worldwide campaign calling on world leaders to end extreme poverty.

This year's festival will take place Sept. 24 and have two events -- one at Central Park in New York and one at Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.

Actress and Global Citizen ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas will host Global Citizen Festival: NYC. The event will feature performances from Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Maneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosali­a.

Usher , SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Tems will perform live at Global Citizen Festival: Accra.

Both concerts will broadcast or stream on ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Twitter, YouTube and more.

In addition, the events will air as the primetime special "Global Citizen Festival: Take Action Now" Sept. 25 on ABC.