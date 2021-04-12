The Met Gala will return this year with the first of a two-part exhibition.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute has a two-part exhibition on American fashion planned for September and May 2022.

The Costume Institute will host a smaller gala Sept. 13 to herald the launch of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" on Sept. 18. The exhibition will celebrate the institute's 75th anniversary and "explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion."

The institute will host another, larger gala May 2, 2022, that precedes the launch of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" on May 5. The exhibition will explore American fashion through a series of collaborations with film directors.

Both exhibitions will close Sept. 5, 2022.

Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu curator in charge of the Costume Institute, told Vogue the exhibitions will "celebrate and reflect upon American fashion" and explore how political and social justice movements have changed the industry.

"I think the emphasis on conscious creativity was really consolidated during the pandemic and the social justice movements," Bolton said. "And I've been really impressed by American designers' responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of body inclusivity and gender fluidity, and I'm just finding their work very, very self-reflective."

"I really do believe that American fashion is undergoing a Renaissance," he added. "I think young designers in particular are at the vanguard of discussions about diversity and inclusion, as well as sustainability and transparency, much more so than their European counterparts, maybe with the exception of the English designers."

The Costume Institute has yet to announce celebrity hosts and chairs for the events.